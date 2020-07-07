What prepares HBO a sequel to “Game of thrones”?

Agencies

The streaming service could think of to resolve the controversial end with a miniseries format sequel, which will also be the address of the events of the past.HBO – which is preparing for the spin-off of Game of thrones, based on the family, the Targaryens, the House of the Dragon – it seems that you forgot Jon Snow, Arya, Tyrion and the rest of the protagonists of the series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

The latest rumors suggest that the streaming service wants to do a mini-series that continue the story after the last chapter of the fiction. The final of Game of thrones was, as a minimum, disappointing many of his fans.

After a long waiting period of two years, the last six episodes accelerated the plot, leaving forgotten some of the important aspects of history, such as the evolution of the characters.

According to reports We got This Covered, HBO could think of to resolve the controversial end with a miniseries format sequel, which will also be the address of the events of the past. The heart notes of that Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) will be a fundamental part of the plot, between the other beloved characters of fiction.

As you may remember viewers, Jon Snow, has come to kill Daenerys Targaryen after she masacrase for the inhabitants of King’s Landing. This has led to the new king of the Seven Kingdoms, Bran a Cripple, to banish his half-brother for the Guard of the Night, ending up in the lands beyond the wall.

The body of Daenerys, however, has been conducted by Drogon in an unknown place.If it is confirmed that HBO is preparing a new mini-series of Game of thrones, with the two protagonists, this could mean that, in some way, the Mother of Dragons will be the return of life. Maybe to become the new Queen of the Night?; no one knows.