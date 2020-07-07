What is the best Batman until now? Published the picture of Jeffrey Dean Morgan on ‘Point’

The film, a live-action of “Flashpoint” becomes more and more interesting for the fan of DC, however, something that broke my heart, was the protagonist of ‘The Walking Dead’ might not embody Thomas Wayne, despite this, it was revealed a new fan art of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Batman.

Recently it has been reported that the adaptation directed by Andy Muschietti is in talks with the actor Michael Keaton to embody once more the knight of the night, showing the more adult version of Bruce Wayne for the Tim Burton film, this means that Morgan should be eliminated to make the version brutal of Thomas Wayne as Batman.

Notwithstanding the above, this has not stopped fans of the DC to create images of what it would be like the actor who incarnated to Deny the costume of the superhero of Gotham City, an example of this is the artist George Evangelista that has shared on his Twitter account a picture of this theme.

The fan art of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Batman, shows the celebrity with the black dress that highlights all their muscles at the same time, it has touches of red, including the eyes, which represents the aggressiveness of this character, while his shield bat covers a large part of her chest. This design is very similar to the one seen in the comics.

Even if Morgan could embody the spirit of this character, because she has already demonstrated in TWD that you can be a charismatic person and at the same time dangerous, as a threat to their enemies. Then, perhaps, in a future contract on the DCEU, but for now there is to wait the film of ‘The Flash’ that you have planned to bring to the cinema in June 2022.