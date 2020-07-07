What a hot body! the award, Shakira has done the exercises in a bikini and wowed her followers

Valerie Domínguez it is one of the most important models of the world, and this is because it possesses a beauty that is very captivating that has become all an artist.

For its part, the prize Shakira he started his career at the beginning of the decade of ’00, when it was chosen as the “Miss Colombia” in the course of 2005.

Related News

This reputation has allowed us to participate to the main soap opera of coffee country, that without doubt has shown the great talent that you have for the performance.

In the meantime the social network it is a complete influence factor, as every time that your post seems to be becoming trendy in a few minutes as they are shared by their fans.

Because of this in your last post Instagram shared a video demonstrating her workout routine that have left their fans completely stunned.