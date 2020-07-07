What a hot body! the award, Shakira has done the exercises in a bikini and wowed her followers

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


Valerie Domínguez it is one of the most important models of the world, and this is because it possesses a beauty that is very captivating that has become all an artist.

For its part, the prize Shakira he started his career at the beginning of the decade of ’00, when it was chosen as the “Miss Colombia” in the course of 2005.

Topics



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here