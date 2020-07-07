‘Under The Skin’ in the preview in cinemas on July 10

-Advertising-



‘Under The Skin’ premieres in theaters on July 10, 2020. Seven years after its international launch at the Venice film Festival, can finally be seen on the big screen in Spain.

This the cult film by Jonathan Glazerstarring Scarlett Johansson in her role as the most radical to date, could only be seen in some festivals. To complete the cast Paul Brannigan, Robert J. Goodwin, Krystof Hádek, Scott Dymond, Michael Moreland, Jessica Mance, Jeremy McWilliams and Adam Pearson.

An alien in the body of a mysterious woman prowls the streets of Scotland, dragging men, only in and committed to a fatal destiny. Adaptation of the homonymous novel by Michel Faber Under the Skin allows us to observe our world through the eyes of an alien.

Walter Campbell and Jonathan Glazer are the responsibility of the script based on the novel by Michel Faber. Dan Landin is responsible for the photography and Mica Levi is in charge of the music source. The production is handled by Nick Wechsler, James Wilson, Gillian Berrie and Alexander O’neal.

Address: Jonathan Glazer.

Year: United Kingdom, 2013.

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Paul Brannigan, Robert J. Goodwin, Krystof Hádek, Scott Dymond, Michael Moreland, Jessica Mance, Jeremy McWilliams and Adam Pearson.

Production: Nick Wechsler, James Wilson, Gillian Berrie and Alexander O’neal.

Distribution: Avalon.

Premiere: July 10, 2020.

