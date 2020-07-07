The release date, cast, what will happen and more

The Good Doctor he is currently one of fiction’s most viewed ABC: a listening level you surpass Grey’s Anatomy and its spin-off Station 19. And even if initially it was rumored that this fiction portrayed by Freddie Highmore would be canceled, we now know that this story will have a fourth season.

The success of this program, which focuses on a doctor with autism, the president of ABC Entertainment, Karey Burkehe commented at the End of TGD “it was a milestone on Monday night, and it is one of those special productions and sincere face without fear of inclusion”. Moreover, he stressed the “thought narrative” that offers its showrunner David Shore and the great work of its cast.

Recently, Burke has revealed that the same portal that the current pandemic of COVID-19 open virtual rooms of writers, much earlier than usual. You can use this time to be prepared for when the production starts to run out, so that you do not live in that natural grip that sometimes happens when a program attempts to agitation and to return to the upright position with the new material.”

At the end of the third season of this series we have seen how an earthquake threatened the life of several doctors and, finally, one of them is dead. Similarly, there was an exciting declaration of love in its last few episodes. Even if it is confirmed the continuity of the show, the Coast has also declared to the press that until the end of the third chapter had not been written yet, the next few episodes, then the future of the future of the other characters is still a mystery, even to himself. For their part, the writers of the TGD promised through Twitter you will be rewarded the spectators with a fourth season of the first level.

The date for the premiere of the new season The Good Doctor it has not been confirmed at the moment, but know that it could be delayed until the year 2021. If the schedule outside of the regular, its launch in the month of September of this year.

In these days, not viralizó an interview with the protagonist of this show, which surprises her hispanic supporters to speak in Spanish with total fluency.