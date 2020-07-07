The new cult movie of Scarlett Johansson called Under the skin

Up-to-date 07/07/2020 10:15



2019 was the year of gold, Scarlett Johansson, and this 2020 is waiting for one of the estrenos ms expected of the ao (coming in October): the Black Widow. But first, to be in a theater led by Spanish (10 July), a film that the auction for the past seven years, Under the skin.

Under the skin it is one of those controversial film, so arty and pretentious, which you do not know if this is good or bad. Some say that it is one of the best film in the science ficcin of all time, and others that it is a favourable situation that is incomprehensible.

The film is an adaptation of the novel of the writer holands Michel Faber. Everything in it is crptico and leaves the viewer to make their own deductions, as there is little that can be to reveal the plot. Scarlett Johansson plays a woman with a black wig and a leather coat, a sort of aliengena, that travels around Scotland in search of young men, men with dark intentions.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GBjagx4UXY(/embed)

The film is present at the Venice film Festival in 2013, and then passed on to the festival of San Sebastin and Sitges, but it had a lot of acceptance. We know that Johansson loves the challenges and the paperwork complicated. This is one of them. The plot focuses entirely on his character and brings the whole weight of the action.

The actress regal ao the past, the best role of his career, and one of the best performances of the ao, in the film Story of a wedding, directed by Noah Baumbach and produced by Netflix. A year that he announced his commitment to the cmico Colin Jost, and declared their love in public, in a resounding statement in your favorite program (where your guy is the screenwriter), Saturday Night Live.

At 35 years of age, Scarlett has finally found love, and confesses that, after a couple of falls, is changed: “I’m that type of person who thinks that it can always happen something bad… but I’m learning to change a habit,” he says.

Due to the coronavirus, the marriage of Scarlett and Colin has had to be postponed, and there is no news of its participation. On the event, the actress said that the only thing that tena is clear that it will be a party completely ecological, without contaminating effect or waste of resources and food.

As it was predictable Under the skin do not devastate in the ticket offices of the new opening, but it is very acceptable for a proposal so personal and dangerous to the cinema. According to the reviews international, the film is classified as a psychological drama, science ficcin, is “sinister”, “complex” and “fascinating”, so it is preceded by the label “cult film”.

The images of them, that he who has seen anticipate are “difficult to forget”, can be seen, after the first (even without a particular date) on the platform Netflix.