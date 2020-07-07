The influential travel Pink Floyd for the Balearic Islands

When it is found for the first time with the powerful visual and sound The Dark Side of the Moona question arises: what was it that drove you to Pink Floyd to put in a to the masterpieces of the psychedelic rock? The response has a specific name, but little recognized: the Balearic Islands.

During the summer of 1966, Roger Waters he has travelled to the Balearic Islands and came in contact with Aubrey Powell Po and Storm Thorgerson, two british residents in the island. Both were organizing what would be Hipgnosisthe group of graphic design that revolutionized forever the concept of the covers of rock albums. Enchanted by the energy of the place and the graphic ideas and visual Audrey and the Storm, the band promise to keep in touch and come back with the rest of the band the following summer.

A couple of weeks after the release of The Piper at the Gates of Dawnthe debut LP of Pink Floyd, Roger returned to Formentera, accompanied this time by Syd Barrett, Nick Mason and Richard Wright. The band spends about a month on the island, which strengthened their relationship with the designer duo and propose them to draw the covers of their discs in the future. Hipgnosis did the cover of their second LP, A Saucerful of Secrets (1968), and all the disks that have been published up to then Animals (1977).

During the first visit of the band in the Balearic Islands, the energy of the place ends up strengthening the various concepts and ideas related to the importance of sensory experience in sound and music composition. From that moment on, Pink Floyd are an avant-garde band that has tried to go beyond the canons of psychedelics of the time. Sensing that the hippie culture was not destined to last for ever, during the summer in Formentera began to understand his music as a constant evolution, based mainly on the experimentation.

On that trip to Formentera was a last attempt to restore the mental health of Syd Barrett. The scottish doctor Sam Hutt was a friend of the band and an experienced psychonaut. Sam has tried to do a regression over time with the objective of realize that Syd returns to his old personality, the mental disorder that he had suffered in October 1967 due to an overdose of LSD. The experiment was in vain, and three months after Barrett quit Pink Floyd. However, its relationship with the Balearic islands has intensified. In the middle of the recordings of The Madcaps Laughshis first solo album, Barrett has decided to spend the summer of 1969 in Ibiza. In the course of the trip, he met Spanish Gayla Pinion that would become the last woman who has maintained a relationship of love. After this he was arrested at his mother’s house in Cambridge and remained there for over 30 years until his death in 2006. Barrett is dedicated to Gayla as one of the most emblematic songs, “Wined and Dined”, with the famous lines: “Wined and dined Oh it seemed just like a dream Girl was so kind/Type of love that I had never seen and/or Only last summer: “not long ago” (after Having eaten and drunk, it seemed like a dream. The girl was so friendly, the kind of love that I had never seen. Only last summer, not long time ago).

Now without Barrett, in 1969, Pink Floyd composed the music for the film More, the first work of the swiss director Barbet Schroeder that portrayed the phenomenon of hippie Ibiza. Several of the songs he wrote during his new stay in the Balearic Islands, such as “Cymbaline”, “Ibiza Bar” and “Cirrus Minor”.

That same year they released their fourth studio album, Ummagummawhen he started to deepen the use of silences in his music, and to let go of the ferment, psychedelic, laying the groundwork for the constitution of a new sound, which would be halfway between the future progressive rock and rock in space.

Even if the first references to the composition of The Dark Side of the Moon first appeared in the “Atom Heart Mother Suite” (a song that the band has refused to Stanley Kubrick to use as the soundtrack of their film Clockwork orangeand then in “Echoes”, there was another fact, in particular, that planted without wanting the germ of what would have been his album the most celebrated. Towards the end of 1969, while the band was preparing songs for the film Morethe Italian director Michelangelo Antonioni contacted to be part of the soundtrack of their film Zabriskie Point. Among the demos that have been given to the director was one titled “The Violent Sequence”, which was rejected by Antonioni, but later freed as a basis of “Us and Them”, one of the songs central The Dark Side of the Moon.

The influence of the Balearic islands can be seen on the cover of the soundtrack Morewith the image of the old windmill in la Mola in Ibiza, in the psychedelic experiments of aquatic cover of the album Meddle (1971). But one of the references more clear appears on the cover of The Dark Side of the Moon. The Balearic Islands are considered to be one of the magnetic points the most powerful in the world, together with the pyramids of Egypt, the mayan pyramids and the ruins of Machu Picchu. The triangles of the cover, designed once again by Hipgnosis, shows the strong influence of this magnetic pole in the aesthetic development of the English band.

The experience of Pink Floyd in the Balearic Islands, represents a large part of the counterculture of the ‘ 60s, the paradigms of aesthetics and the sound is evolving with the time. The islands, as well as the music of Pink Floyd, would be a source of inspiration during the ’80s and’ 90s with the arrival of the IDM and the explosion of the world of electronic and club culture. The mutual influence between the islands and the band has helped to build one of the most important legacies to the music of the TWENTIETH century.