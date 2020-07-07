The enigmatic short “3r” is available to watch for free

David Lynch it was the sharing of all types of video through its YouTube channel, in this period of social distancing for pandemic COVID-19. The director, 74-year-old not only has he answered questions from his followers, but that has also been added to the Black Live Matters and has published episodes of Rabbitsits disturbing animated series that develops many dialogues existentialists.

Now the creator of Twin Peaks just upload a short film of his, dating back to 2011, and was originally intended as a trailer for the Film Festival of Vienna of that year. Despite the fact that the film called 3r so is it only lasts for a little over a minute, this is a completely lyncheana that doesn’t skimp on surrealism and dream details full of mystery.

In their brief scenes to take centre stage of a lord that keeps rocks, several of the women who write it on a whiteboard, to a soundtrack of insect buzzer and a man who hits the floor with a hammer until finally there is chaos. You can see the enigmatic clip at the end of this note.

A few weeks ago, Lynch has also returned to the its funny and absurd predictions of the climate, and recommended to his fans resort to transcendental meditation to stay creative and calm during these difficult times.