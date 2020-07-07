The divergences and struggles within the women’s game

Alex Morgan collects an annual salary of more than $460,000, and is positioned as the highest paid. EFE

The equality of wages, and the development of leagues, local girls, are some of the aspects to evaluate players who are interested in improving the presence of women in football

Since ancient times, women have fought for equal rights, and even if they have made some progress in various sectors, in sport the lack of equity continues.

Most of the disciplines does not escape from this disparity; however, the football presents with a wide gap persists in terms of the wage issue and opportunity.

In the women’s football club there are athletes who have managed to highlight, is the case of the gatekeeper Yenith Bailey, who was honored with the Golden Glove, an award that are credited as the best goalkeeper of the Tournament Closing 2019, in first division women’s soccer paraguay.

During an interview with this newspaper, has published over the last few days, Bailey noted that in Panama there is no equality. “We see that history repeats itself and what happened to the players of years ago, happens to people who practice this discipline today. It may have advanced, but not enough to reach the position in which they are men”.

The concierge was clarified that it is not within the framework of salary, and has made reference to that still persist in the old methods which do not allow the user to raise the football in the national territory; therefore, he reiterated the importance of finding new talent, and to do this he suggested to do the alloys for the children, where they include more girls.

The wage gap

Like what could be a sign of gender inequality in football, is the list published by Forbes through suranking annual highest paid athletes of the year”; in this, it has only to do with men.

Cristiano Ronaldo, that adds up to $60 million; Lionel Messi collects in the bag, $72 million euros; Neymar Jr has a salary of $70.5 million; Mohamed Salah earn $23.1 million and Kylian Mbappé wins $20.8 million.

In the meantime, As noted in one of its publications, the magazine specialised in women’s soccer, L. Football, has outlined a list of players that are better paid, 2019: Alex Morgan meets an annual salary of more than $460,000 from you place as the highest paid; Megan Rapinoe sum close to $455,000; Ada Hegerberg wins of approximately $453,000 and Carly Lloyd exceed $441,000.

A world of difference when in contrast with the gains of the sport.

A publication of The Avant-documented that the players of the French team, winning the World cup of Russia 2018, has brought home more than $30 million; while the u.s. players, the winning selection in the World of women’s Football in 2015, they have distributed $ 1.8 million.

The same media cited the global survey, GSSS, which is reflected in the whole world there is 137,021 professional football players, compared to only 1,287 women who play professionally.

Pronouncements

In 2019, The confidentiality, it was announced that the women’s national team of football of the united States sued the Federation, after months of supporting a dispute over equal pay with their male co-workers, and working conditions.

As explained by the digital newspaper, the 28 players in the u.s. the team has filed a request for study before a federal court; however, their efforts were in the air when the judge in the case of Gary Klausner, rejected the request, considering that there is a strong base that supports your request.

This is not the only bucket of cold water, which have been the players, in 2016, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Hope solo, has filed an action for wage discrimination against the USSF first that the Commission’s equal Employment Opportunity (EEOC), but I have not received a concrete answer.

Advances

Even if the theme of the disparity of this discipline has not led to radical changes so far, some progress has been made.

In 2019, according to The Spanish, the Ajax of Amsterdam signed a covenant in which they equate the working conditions of the model, male and female.

The measures of the agreement are: contributions in the case of injuries that prevent them from playing in the long term, the possibility of signing temporary contracts in a row, and the recording in the National Football Association and the renewal, without inconvenience to those players who get pregnant. In addition, it establishes the guarantee of a minimum wage, vacation days and social security payments.

The coach of Ajax, Daphne Koster, said the digital newspaper, which is a step closer to professionalism: “I Hope that other clubs follow our example.”