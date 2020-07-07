The confusion and the groove in the new Lara91k: “Fever”

Lara Artesi, more commonly known as Lara91kis an argentine artist that steps with strength on the scene of the trap hispanoamericano from a couple of years ago.

In 2015, debuted in the swinging music as part of the team Coral Casino with his partner, Rocco Ferrari. Since then, both have had to provide a very personal sound, in which converged the styles of neosoul, R&B and dancehall. During 2017, Lara has worked with the Neo Pistéa the success of the single “Heat”.

In 2019, Artesi preview “Redrum”, a theme that we can include you in our list of the best songs of the year. At the beginning of the 2020’s, the artist returns to the attack with “Morocco”, another powerful track that is without a doubt one of the songs most relevant of the scene in argentina so far this year.

A few hours ago, Lara shared on streaming platforms, a new single, titled “The fever”. It is a piece with a cold spell, which is pretty close to the canon of hip hop of this era, as displayed batteries irregular and a lot of groove. In her letter, she sings an emotional and mental state in which they are confused memories: “I-I-I have the fever, you put the pill in the jar / The tell slowly to pieces.”

The song is accompanied by a clip made by Orc Video. This audiovisual piece is played in the backstage of a feast and a fashion production.

Watch the video “The fever“below and listen to the song on the following platforms: