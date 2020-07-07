The adaptation of Uncharted, should not appear like video games

Nolan North, the actor who lends his voice to that of Nathan Drake in the video game in the Uncharted series, says that she does not want an exact adaptation to the next film.

After more than a decade of development, the adaptation of the popular video games of action and adventure Uncharted finally has a release date: July 16, 2021. The film, which focuses on the treasure hunter, Nathan Drake, will be the protagonists of Tom Hollandwhile Mark Wahlberg give life to your faithful father-figure / mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

As revealed above, Tom Holland, the film of Uncharted, will focus on the history of the origins of Drake, something we have not explored one of the four games in the series. Which means that it will not be an adaptation of all the faithful, and while that may annoy some fans, at least one person that has been involved in the series over the years, she is happy with that.

The experience in a video game is totally different to watch a movie.

In a new interview recently, Nolan Norththat is the voice of Drake in the original version of the video game Uncharted, that said, I think that the film is an exact adaptation. Citing the nature involving Uncharted for the players, the North has stressed that the games have elements of cinema, and that these elements are largely controlled by the player.

“If they were going to do a thing to copy what already exists, which, once more, I do not think that is a very good idea for video games, because Uncharted is a movie and you are the protagonist of this game. You are the protagonist of that film, because you are Nathan Drake, not to me. It is my voice, my movements, but you’re Nathan Drake. You make the decision to jump, run, fall down from a precipice, like me, whatever”.