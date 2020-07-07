The actor who was playing dr. Derek Shepherd

Grey’s Anatomy a preview of a couple of months for the season to 16. In the course of this decade and a half in the air, the long-running series that has seen many of his characters, among them Dr. Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey. And while for many fans has been the ideal partner for Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, the reality is that the role of “McDreamy” was initially intended to be occupied by another actor beautiful.

Regarding this matter, Rob Lowe revealed in 2019, which is ready to take on the role of an iconic neurosurgeon. During your participation in the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, the actor is sincere about the role that had been rejected. He was there when he confessed:

“Friend, I refused to play McDreamy on grey’s Anatomy. That probably cost me 70 billion dollars!!! Eh, it’s only a matter of money”.

Lowe later said that he refused to be a part of the saga of star in another drama, medical, Dr. Vegasthis program is CBS aired only 10 episodes and was cancelled.

Despite the overwhelming success of the Grey’s AnatomyRob says he has no regrets. Later, in speak, he added: “you Know what? After all, this is what I heard. When they started to call the nice doctor ‘McDreamy’ I said, ‘Eh, this role is not for me.'”

Years later, Lowe ran with more luck in his career and has starred in a series as popular as Parks & Recreation, Code Black and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The last thing that we had reported on Grey’s Anatomy just the alleged reason behind the departure of the Doctor Shepherd.