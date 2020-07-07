Tekashi 6ix9ine returned to the dispute with an argument in Spanish, and captivating video

The controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine surprised with the release of their third single, after being released from prison. Now the singer has dared with “Yaya” a topic in Spanish that arrived accompanied by a controversial video clip.

This new song was recorded completely in Spanish, and according to the urban artist is dedicated especially for their fans in Latin america. “Shares “Yaya” on your page, I want all of you to share “Yaya” in your Instagram my Latin people that I love, I am from Latin america, and without you I am nothing the amoooooo’, he wrote to announce the launch.

Even if, as is traditional in Tekashi 6ix9ine “Yaya”, has been the target of criticism because in the video the 24-year-old woman appears to dance among the women in costume, showing the different flags of Latin america.

It should be noted that after the early release from prison for charges of racketeering, carrying of firearms and the drug trade, the rapper has been very active in the work on his new material, in addition to being present in the “Gooba” and their collaboration “Trollz”, alongside Nicki Minaj.

Check here the video for “Yaya” of Tekashi 6ix9ine: