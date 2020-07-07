See the language: the kiss that gave Shakira and became viral

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


With over 25 years of experience in art, if something has reached the singer-songwriter colombian Shakira is to consolidate a multi-million-dollar the amount of followers that admire all over the world.

Not only for his songs, and his talent for dance, Shakira it has become a symbol of the feminine power, and with his intelligence and charisma makes it clear that this is a woman persevering and very strong.

Topics



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here