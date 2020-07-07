Ricky Martin doesn’t remain silent: this think about the case of Breonna Taylor

United States.- Ricky Martin leaving aside his role of a singer to make a publication very important in social networks. This Monday, July 06, shared a poignant postcard Breonna Taylora young african-american woman who died last month of march after being submitted by police officers and left without life after several shots. Now, the boricua are added to the list of artists who claim justice as Beyoncé, Salma Hayek, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

It is beneficial to remember that Breonna Taylor, has worked as a staff physician in the emergency department of a hospital. However, after the pandemic Covid-19 are dedicated only to satisfy the people with hiv / aids. But on march 13, his life took an unexpected turn after receiving 8 shots, when agents of the Metropolitan Police Department of Louisville entered into their house in the middle of the middle of the night. According to the research, the official had gone to the wrong address, because in reality, I was in search of a suspected drug trafficking.

In this sense, the interpreter of The mordidita hung up in the network of hearts, a card to the young woman, the simulation of a caricature, and, for the couple, demanded justice in the case, which continues to sail with your family, friends and artists. It’s been more than 100 days of the ill-fated happens, but there is no clarity. The authorities, however, assert that they investigate as quickly as possible.

Ricky Martin anti-racist

The artist 48-year-old has also raised his voice for the citizen, afro-american, George Floyd. He, like Breonna, he lost his life, that the abuse to the police. However, it has been the most controversial, because everything has been recorded and the hostile behavior of the officers was shown, leaving out of their posts, even in a police investigation. In reality, this led to the activation of the movement Black Lives Matter.

While Beyoncé has launched this message Breonna: “three months Have passed and have not made arrests or were licensed, not official. Sergeant Jonathan Allen and officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, should be held accountable for their actions. Do not allow this case to fall into a pattern to act after a terrible tragedy. With each death of a person of color at the hands of the police, there are two tragedies in real death itself, and the inertia and the delays that follow it.”