Reveal details on the dinner, Trump-AMLO at the White House

FLORIDA (united States).- Despite the increase in record of the cases of coronavirus in the state of Florida, the governor Ron DeSantis, confirmed to the early re-opening of the Disney theme parks in the entity. So, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, will reopen its doors next Saturday, the 11th of July, for the first time after the closing sets from the month of march. The other two theme parks of the resort, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, will be open four days after, said the official, who declined in desescalada of the landfill.

To be consulted on the safety and security of parks during a press conference at The Villages, a retirement community Florida’s largest, DeSantis said that he was not worried about the increase in the rate of hiv infections, and that the theme parks were once again the guests. “Disney, I have no doubt that it will be a safe environment. I think the spread, you begin to see only in social situations where people off guard. Usually, as a private party or something like that,” he said.

Later, the republican governor has insisted that the theme parks are in good condition. “I mean, Universal, look at what they are doing. And I think this is the lesson. We have to have the company function. You can make the company to operate in a way that maintains the safety of people.” However, some preventive measures will be present, among these, the limited capacity in all the theme parks of Walt Disney World. In addition, you will require booking in addition to the admission ticket prior to entry. Visitors will be subjected to temperature control.

From the beginning of the pandemic, in Florida, it is forbidden to COVID-positive patients from being readmitted to LTC facilities. From the month of April, our state has established 12 COVID-dedicated treatment facilities, where COVID-positive LTC patients can safely recover. pic.twitter.com/u9HYCYgsUN — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) 6 July 2020

Ron DeSantis said that the increasing number of cases of coronavirus in Florida is not necessarily a reflection of the epidemic, which according to him has been stabilized. This is the 6 of July, in the state reported more than 6,300 cases positive, between approximately 44.600 tests total. The rate of positive tests is around 14%, a percentage that has remained the same for about a week, as the new reported cases of Florida continue to increase. “I want us to be in may. I want there to be, at the beginning of June,” insisted the governor, referring to months with a low percentage of positive results.

In the meantime, the counties of Miami-Dade have put a pause to his plan of reopening of restaurants and bars, which, in this July 8 will not be able to offer a service that is internal. As explained by mayor Carlos Gimenez, only for the clients benefit from services for the home. However, the county will keep open the outdoor activities, including swimming pools, condominiums and hotels, summer camps and day care centers. “I count on you to stop the spread of the virus,” said the officer to the 2.8 million residents.