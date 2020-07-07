Orlando Bloom has confessed that is what you want to do when you have a daughter next to Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are within the first few weeks of becoming a parent, so that emotions are skin deep for the pair.

For this reason, the actor spoke with the program “Good Morning America”, where he confessed that he is very anxious for the birth of his daughter, along with Katy Perry, that are only a few weeks away from giving birth.

“I’m very excited. It is a magical moment when an angel appears on Earth, that is what is what it means to me to have a child. I really want to be able to enjoy those quiet moments at home, where you are alone with your family, only concerned about taking care of that child,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that is what I want to do when you have a second child, since it should be remembered that the actor has a son named Flynn, the fruit of his previous relationship with Miranda Kerr. “What is more, the desire I have is to live those moments in which you have to get up in the middle of the night to prepare a bottle. A bottle of breast milk because, obviously, I can not breastfeed my daughter,” he revealed.

“I know that it is difficult to understand for many parents, but I can’t wait to be able to do that, to be awake soon, when you know that the whole world is asleep and the only thing that matters is that the child that you are trying to go back to sleep,” he concluded.

He also stated that he is very proud of Katy Perry and force her to carry the pregnancy: “She is a force of nature. It is very awesome, no complains and pushes me to see his load all over.”