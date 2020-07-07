Of the Balance to the Fish, As are their forms of conquer

Some celebrities prefer romantic gestures, and the preparations for a perfect evening. Other, ms introverts need to feel confidence to show their feelings and are given to love. And the most passionate and free, to seduce with spontaneity, happy and creative.

Libra (23/09 to 22/10): the Conquest with a passion and almost never loses sight of the balance between the mind and the heart. Some of the artists with these characteristics are Julio Iglesias, Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Smith, Thala, Sting, Emilia Clarke, Kate Winslet, Pedro Almodvar, Dakota Johnson, Blanca Surez, Leticia DoleraPaco Len, Manuela Velazco.

Scorpio (23/10 to 21/11): it Seduces you with a great insight. It is quite safe to s, use words and appropriate gestures. It is very good to explore the emotional, from each other. Julia Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jodie Foster, Demi Moore, Winona Rider, Ana Miln, Anne Hattaway, Emma Stone and Christina Brown have these qualities.

Sagittarius (22/11-21/12): Its freshness and sincerity make it adorable. He expresses his feelings and is excited about the conquest. Some celebrities with this sign: Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish, Mara Castro, Jennifer Connelly, Alejandro Sanz, Antonio Orozco, Miley Cyrus, Jerard Butler, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Capricorn (22/12 to 19/01): once someone draws your attention, do not stop to conquer. The seduccin is direct and pleasant. Star capricornianas: Ricky Martin, Bradley Cooper, Eddie Redmayne, Calvin Harris, Orlando Bloom, Carlos Cuevas, Rt Malik, Beatriz Luengo, Martio Rivas, Edurne, Jared Leto.

Aquarius (20/01 to 19/02): Creates a mgicas, and only in the that results with the desires and illusions, and their achievements. Expresses what he feels freely. The artist of this sign: Shakira, Piqu, Robbie Williams and Jenniffer Aniston, Esther Expsito, Harry Styles, Joaqun Sabina, Sara CarboneroMaxi Iglesias.

Fish (20/02 to 20/03): those Who belong to this zodiac sign are lovers of the unpredictable. They are sociable, they seek the freedom, the creativity, and good humor.

Some of the celebrities that represent you are Sharon Stone, Bruce Willis, Javier Bardem, Fernando Tejero, Pilar Rubio, Belén Rueda, Adam Levine, Justin Bieber, Ellen Page, Daniel Craig, Mnica Cruz.