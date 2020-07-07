Marvel Studios will be The Vespa with Evageline Lilly from an actress of the african-american

Marvel Studios it is one of the productions largest that has been attached to the inclusion of the african-american people in his future projects. So that has made recent decisions that could change the course of all the movies and the The films of the Marvel universe, including the change of Evangeline Lilly as The Vespa a actress african-american.

It is said that this decision would be taken by Marvel to show to the whole world, including their largest followers, who have included their productions of the afro-american people, occupying an important role.

This information was shared by We Got This Coveredwho said that diversity on screen and behind it, is something that Marvel search Phase 4 and following the UCM. So now an actress, an african-american would occupy the role of The Vespainitially Evangeline Lilly.

For now, nothing of this is confirmed, in particular, because the production is in a pause because of the contingency and Marvel you have not said anything official. However, it is true that the company may be angry with Evangeline Lilly thanks to its previous comments in which he said that the Coronavirus was a lie.

All of these rumors will be confirmed or denied until the premiere of Ant-Man 3where it will be possible to know if The Vespa with Evangeline Lilly will continue to be the companion of Ant-Man or not. But to do this, there will still be a long wait, because Ant-Man 3 it is not confirmed for the Phase 4 and, probably, up to Step 5.

