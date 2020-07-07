Maluma Not. 1 on Billboard charts

The idol of the global Latin music, Maluma, is #1 on the radio of the united States and Puerto Rico, reaching her sixteenth #1 on the list of Latin Airplay Chart with “ADMV”, less than five years from when you got your first #1 on the Billboard. “ADMV” is also a ta in the first position in the list Latin Pop album.

The song was #1 on radio in Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Chile, Panama, Ecuador, Paraguay and Costa Rica, according to Monitor Latino. “ADMV” is a romantic ballad in which the voice of Maluma is simply accompanied by an acoustic guitar.

The name of the touching song ” is the abbreviation of “Love Of My Life” and the same, born in the heart of the artist. It was written in Jamaica, in the month of January, during a trip that Maluma was exploring the sounds. The authors are Maluma next to Edgar Barrera, Vicente Boat and Miky La Sensa; it was produced by Edgar Barrier and Maluma.

The video of the “ADMV” has over 30 million views, and the urban version of 25 million euros. Both videos were recorded under the direction of Nuno Gomez. Maluma is working on his next recording project, which very soon will release a new single.

