Maluma, evidence of a complaint reveals a million dollars, requests that asks to sing

Richard Caring, who is the owner of Soho House, and restaurants the Ivy, argues in his lawsuit that Maluma and his team asked for a million dollars, double than what was initially agreed upon, and that he would not have returned to the $ 375,000, that claims to have paid as input.

“Since that is a legal question, the time is not a problem of comments on it,” he said today to the Efe, the representatives of Maluma.

According to TMZ, from what has been declared by the contractor in its complaint, the Care wanted to take Maluma -which has also been referred to make a confusion problem in a nightclub in Miami by a user of TikTok for your wedding, from the moment that his girlfriend is a fan of the colombian.

Care argues that it had accepted the requests of Maluma when the wedding was going to be in the Dominican Republic: half a million dollars of the cache, a private flight for the singer, stay in a luxury hotel and 37 tickets (5 of which in first class) for the equipment of the musician. Once you have delayed the marriage, the business man, always according to his version, it is put in contact with the representatives of Maluma in order to know their availability and, given that everything seemed to be going well, the transfer of $ 375,000, as the first payment.

But the Treatment ensures that the team then Maluma said that “not allow” that the reguetonero act in your ceremony unless you agreed to pay a million dollars instead of the $ 500,000 initial. The care supports that the representatives asked the double of what was agreed in the first place because the marriage to interfere in the plans of the european tour, which was originally scheduled Maluma for the summer (which has finally been postponed until 2021 by the crisis of the coronavirus).

The employer has not agreed to this proposal and requested-without success-to Maluma to give him back the $ 375,000 initial.

With information from EFE*