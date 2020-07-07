Leslie Saw Instagram, sharing a feast with Maluma photos social network song I’m only thalia flour video youtube yt

Leslie Shaw, who is working hard and hand-in-hand with the internationalization of his career in music, he surprised everyone when you upload a photo that will appear next to the Maluma, and other people.

In the photo posted in your stories at the end of the week, you can see that they, together with the other meeting participants, are very happy to share a toast, in what would have been a feast for the Independence day in the united States (4 July).

However, this is not the first time you speak of, both, sharing the same social circle as you, weeks ago, revealed that it is his friend and often talk about in private messages.

This relationship should be given as Stefano Alcantara —the current partner of the peruvian singer— is a friend of the colombian, since that is their shop staff. What is more, he also appears in the photograph.

Fans of the blonde began to believe that in the future there may be a possible musical collaboration with Maluma because of his good friendship and crossing fingers for this to become possible.

In its last issue published, called “I’m single”, Leslie Shaw he has worked with Flour and Thalia. His video has reached more than 13 million euros to play in YouTube.