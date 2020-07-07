Even if she denied a history of love and also commitment with the father of her daughter, Khloe is not separated from Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated 4th of July with Tristan Thompson and Kourtney Kardashian. Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, also joined in the fun on Saturday, according to TMZ.

According to a source, the star of ‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’ enjoyed the national holiday in the home of Tristan, in Los Angeles. It is not clear what he meant the 4th of July celebration, but if there is anything that we know of the famous family, is that always go well together.

The news of the weekend Khloe and Tristan comes only a few days after that there were rumors online that the former were dating again. The rumors that were circulating suggested that the two were engaged.

After learning of what has been said, the founder of Good American has talked about it on Twitter.

“Wait … what? Hahaha”, Khloe subtituló its publication at the beginning of this week, apparently to address the rumors. “I just go online and also I am confused lol”.

A source said to E! News, that we are not engaged, but who have enjoyed the company of another during the period of quarantine.

“Khloe seems to be very happy with the current situation. He seems to be committed, and has made changes,” said the source. “Of course, Khloe doubt and took it in stride. The time spent together during the quarantine has been very special and significant.”