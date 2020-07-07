Kelly Clarkson closes the Pride 2020 cover of Taylor Swift in a video that celebrates the diversity of LGBTI persons

Kelly Clarkson –that he has recently recorded a duet with our Blas Cantó– is an animal on television, there is no doubt. On television, he started his musical career by winning the first edition of the American Idol (2002), and eighteen years later, he presented his talk show in american television, Kelly Clarkson Show. The who wanted to celebrate the Pride that covers the blow LGBTI Taylor Swift You Need to calm down.

He has always proven to be a faithful ally of the community, LGBTI, Kelly Clarkson, that when it was released, he discovered that many of his followers were of the collective. And as you have opportunity, makes it well-visible support. As when, in 2017, a video of your in, which helped for the moment that two fans gais salesman has become viral. And it is only one of the many moments throughout his career, which has demonstrated that its connection to the community is real and strong.

What has become the testing time for the playing of a video of the most proud of. How, because of the pandemic, writes the programs Kelly Clarkson Show from home, he wanted to celebrate in their own way the Pride 2020. To do this, he recorded a version of Taylor Swift’s new song You Need to calm downthat launched a year ago.

One of the songs and more openly assertive in favour of the equality of LGBTI persons, and now Clarkson, which guarantees that at the end of the video we like– has decided to interpret as a touch of class for the season central to Pride LGBTI 2020. In fact, inserted to the length of the clip images of the various Features, in order to defend the visibility and diversity, as a good ally it is. Here’s what you can see.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFrUYbkoDJY(/embed)