Jennifer Lopez buys new property for $ 1.4 MILLION in the west coast

Jennifer Lopez you have chosen a new home in the Encino, Californiaat a cost of $1.4 million, depending on the Variety. The building of 2,200 square meters, has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, which apparently ruled out as an option for his family of six.

Now committed to Alex Rodriguezthe father of two daughters, Natasha, 15 years old, and She has 12 years old, while Jennifer Lopez has two twins, Emme and Max, age 12, with her ex – husband, Marc Anthonythe couple seems to have acquired the property as a real estate investment is simply a business or perhaps a place for a family member or a friend.

Jennifer Lopez’s alleged new house in the middle of the crisis from COVID-19



The new house of Jennifer Lopez, which is little more than 1 hectares, includes a living room, open-plan living and dining area with wooden vaulted ceilings, as well as an updated kitchen. Outside there is a small space, and entertaining with a covered seating area and a small separate unit that could be used as office or studio.

JLo presents the first images of their property



Jennifer Lopez is already the owner of a large estate near Bel Air. She talked about why she fell in love with this house 2107: “we entered into this house and said: ‘Here is where I want to grow my children,” she told Vanity Fair in a cover story with Rodriguez.

“You have to imagine your life and what you want to be in it, and I imagined that we would be very happy here, no matter what”.

Among the features of this home include a stone patio overlooking an infinity pool, a variation of a double size and a lush landscape. Inside, there are ceilings and furniture with exposed wood beams, which include “a low sofa, large pillows, and bowls full of roses cut”, according to VF. An exceptional work of art says “GRATTITUDƎ”, acronym of “gratitude” and “attitude”.

Jennifer Lopez is the owner of several palaces

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez also share a number of properties throughout the country, as a family that has spent time in social distance in the home during the pandemic coronavirus in your home in Florida. And Lopez has a house with 7 bedrooms and 14,000 square feet in the Hamptons, which he bought for $ 18 million in 2011.

The couple recently bought a house on Malibu beach, where Jennifer Lopez met with Joanna Gaines and a film crew to march 2019. None of the parties has shared more information on what you can use that material, but the Gaineses soon. the launch of its own television network with a new list of programs.

But Alex Rodriguez and the female Latin singer has also been fired from some of the real estate severe in recent years. Jennifer Lopez has left an important real estate property in 2017, which lists the penthouse of 6,500 square feet in the Flatiron district of Manhattan for $ 27 million.

The couple mentioned in another place in New York for $17 million in 2019, less than a year after the purchase. “You need more space with children,” said a friend of the famous characters on their three-bedroom apartment in a luxury tower. “They love the building, but just need a bigger space than we thought”.