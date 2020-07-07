James Blake announces new single with the co-authors of Rihanna, Maroon 5, Camila… – jenesaispop.com

James Blake has announced a new single that will see the light this Wednesday, July 8. Also, is it True?’ is the title of this topic that has counted with the participation of two requests, the authors of a pop as a Starrah and Ali Tamposi. Both share credits in ‘Havana’ of Camila’s Hair, and Young Thug, while separately, the first has co-written hits such as ‘Girls’ by Maroon 5 and Cardi B, ‘Need Me “by Rihanna,” it’s Now or Never’ in Halsey, or “it Seems”, Calvin Harris with Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean; and the second, ‘Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)’ Kelly Clarkson, ‘Let Me Love You ” by DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber, ‘Miss’ of Shawmila and, more recently, ‘Breaking My Heart‘ Dua Lipa, one of the hits of the moment.

The English musician has advanced ‘Also True?’ in their networks, to the discovery of what appears to be another argument of the court bright and heavenly as some of those contained in his last studio album, ‘Take the Form’, or as the recent ” you’re Too Precious‘, which had to wonder if the star of James Blake would be out because it was far from being one of their singles and more inspired. Part of the letter mentions a “trip” through a field of strawberries”, and a dialog that we imagine between him and his companion, the actress and activist Jameela Jamil: “tell me how you feel”, “are you still real?”

James Blake, now more than tanning in the composition of pop, having worked with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Monica, Travis Scott or, more recently, Kehlani, you could get your hands on the first official single for his next album, in which I worked months after the release of the previous.