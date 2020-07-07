Is blessed! José Ron after the success to be closer to God

The love that exists between Alex Rodriguez and the diva of the Bronx in new york, is one of the most famous novels in the entertainment industry. Despite the fact that the fourth foot of Jennifer Lopez up to the altar, was frustrated by the confinement as required, this is one of the first plans once the health crisis. With this pause mode, both celebrities have decided not to waste time.

With regard to the family that they decided to formalize, found the union not only of these two star Hoollywoodbut also of their children. Rodriguez is the protection of his daughters, with whom Jlo maintains a wonderful relationship. On the other hand, the same thing happens with the interpreter of “The Ring”, this lady is responsible for the care of the child, her relationship with Marc Anthony.

Each time more near

With a relationship full of love, on many occasions, Lopez thanked Alex Rodriguez for their collaboration and, above all, for his constant support during the course. Even if the song does not stop to ask for the ring, it seems that it is only a song. Because without the need of the altar, this pair is giving leaps and bounds. On this occasion, he met a new love nest.

Rodróguez and his girlfriend purchased a modest hotel located in Encino, a district of the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, California. Even if it is very modest, in comparison to their dwellings, and taking into account the heritage of both, on the basis of information that filter out the celebrities who have decided to have a place away from it all, may be that will change when they arrive the wedding?

It should be noted that during the quarantine, the two lovers have shown the world her excellent report. Despite the fact that this period of confinement for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, proved to be fatal for many novels, this was not the case. Also joined as a partner to help the needy and have not stopped sending good wishes.