Coronavirus in India today: how many cases are registered as at 7 July

The epidemic of viral pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus expands the world and the concern is also on the rise. Until the day of today, July 7, were reported in India 720346 cases of the infected 20174 dead and 440150 recovery. These data are disseminated daily by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Compared to the previous day, there were no known new cases of infection, as reported by the international agency.

Coronavirus: what are the symptoms and how to act on suspicions of being infected“data-reactid=”22″>Coronavirus: what are the symptoms and how to act on suspicions of being infected

All the information about coronavirus in Argentina“data-reactid=”23″>All the information about coronavirus in Argentina

India is in the 3 position of the countries with the highest number of infected. The list of the first ten were composed as follows: united States 3029704, Brazil 1623284, India 720346, Russia 687862, Peru 305703, Spain, 298869, Chile 298557, United Kingdom 287277, Mexico 256848, Iran 243051.