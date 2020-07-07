How did Loewe to become the signature luxury fetish of the millennials?

When in 2012 Loewe surprised the world with a full proclamation of the children of the father of aesthetics, metro, networks, and media brought his hands to his head. What was he thinking of the luxury brands, the most prestigious in the world with the most varied characters and present an advertisement on the that phrases such as “it Is a roll of growing” has become the laughing stock of the internet? It was a stone of stumbling or a calculated marketing strategy? Maria Rosenfeldtthe daughter of the photographer Ouka Leele, the sisters Cuesta and María Forqué were some of the protagonists of an ad that has given much to talk about.

Collection Of Gold. (Loewe)

It is not a coincidence that the brand that you have chosen in your risky place for young avant-garde, who have escaped the aesthetic canons associated with luxury: Loewe had then your bag handles fluoride from the hand of the creative director Luis Venegashe opted for an aesthetic close to the fashion editorials in which the relatives of some of the protagonists of the Movida has prompted people to criticize the brand.

As the young spaniards to buy bags, a collection that started from 890 euros, equal to 2,600€? Why enact Loewe a world so banal and instead, he has opted for a more aesthetic variety? Many have not understood that that was precisely what was intended: to give a touch of the brand, and to achieve that the Spanish modernity to be its best ally. With this daring campaign, the Gold Collection has been a trending topic on Twitter and the millennials turned to look at a brand that has dared to do something different.

Jonathan Anderson. (EFE)

It is not a coincidence that a year after Jonathan Anderson he became creative director of Loewe. The young man was aware of the wishes of buyers of new generations and turned into another magic touch of the wand of LVMHable to revitalize the brand like Celine, Phoebe Philo.

The fashion was a unique moment, in which young people were saving with the clothes in a key of their luxury brands favorite, what they were, thanks to their favorite singers were counting on them. Icons like ASAP Rocky has started to opt for Loewe, who has experienced a 180-degree turn, thanks to the work of Anderson, who had also had the courage to take to the mythical elephant Dumbo for his designs.

Loewe.

Loewe finally danced with the pop and reapeaba with hip-hop both inside and outside of the gateway. The new generations found in the signature of a sure bet, at the time of investing: a recognizable design, gifts street style and an innovative vision that has made the brand became the favourite of rappers, the fashion, and also figures of basketball. ASAP Rocky it became one of the biggest fans of the brand, and became part of the lookbook of the summer of the year 2019, when a pair of sunglasses it is impossible to become one of the favorite social network.

C. Tangana for Loewe.

Another one of the successes has been to bet on C. Tangana as the ‘boy’ of the brand, which has surprised the lock of a building of the Gran Via, a huge poster in which the singer posed with a look of the collection autumn-winter 2017 Loewe.

With this manifesto, which announces the departure of the new album from Tangana as if a campaign of fashion is involved and strengthened their relationship with the artist, that time after posaría on the red carpet with a design of the label with the print of Marilyn Monroe, a design that already won Drake and Elle Fanning, opted for a look from Loewe dyes warholianos to participate in the program Jimmy Fallon.

There was already no doubt that Loewe has been the favorite brand of the millennials and generation Z. Their designs are a favourite of the singers applauded the most, and some of the most beloved actresses of our country, as Anna Castle, look to your drawings, and attending their parades. Kaia Gerber it is the image of the brand, which celebrated their love for reading, reading in your Instagram ‘The picture of Dorian Gray’ by Oscar Wilde, so that is already a part of the team preferred the girls more irresistible, a group of which they are a part Megan Rapinoethe image of the campaign fall-winter the year 2020, and Jodie Eat, the protagonist of the acclaimed series ‘the Killing of Eve”.

The actor Charlie Heaton, from ‘Stranger Things’, is another icon of the television, posing for the brand, which has become the refuge of the creativity, and the most diverse, elegant and acclaimed throughout the planet. We don’t know if age is a roll, but what we are sure of is that Loewe has been known to not be true.