Fame: Coronavirus: Shakira, Miley Cyrus and other stars join in concier

The colombian singer Shakira, british band Coldplay and american artist Miley Cyrus attend a virtual concert and solidarity on the 27th of June, in favour of a universal vaccine against the coronavirus, which is being co-organised by the European Commission (EC).

“Artists have the power to inspire change. They use their talents to serve great causes.”he said in a press release the president of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, for the concert that will be held the next day 27 at 15.00 (Brussels time (14.00 GMT).

The show can be seen through RTVE, Canal +, ARD, Bell Media, CBC, NBC, the Globe, or Fuji TV, among other platforms, as well as through Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and the portal of the European Commission.

“Global citizens around the world are asking the world leaders to help put an end to the COVID-19 to encourage the user to commit the billions of dollars needed to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to all people, everywhere. We are in need of health, equity, and global justice”, he said in a press release, Shakira.

Will also participate in the concert Justin Bieber, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, J Calvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens and will be the culmination of a campaign to collect funds for a universal vaccine against the COVID-19, treatments and diagnostic tests that can reach all corners of the world.

“Artists, scientists and leaders of the world speak with one voice in a true time and unlikely to drive global. Work to help the world to finish with the coronavirus, without leaving anyone behind”, added the president of the European Commission.

The European Union, he added Von der Layen, is “I am fully committed to ensuring a fair access to an affordable vaccine as soon as possible, and to all those who need it.”

The new campaign, the so-called “Global Objective. United for our future” (Global Objective. United for our future), is the continuation of the fundraising event promoted by the european commission last may 4, that port collected already 9.844 million euros, of which 6,500 million euros coming from countries or EU bodies.

“We ask the leaders of the world to combat the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 is in marginalised communities to commit funds to develop and provide tests, treatments and therapies”noticed Miley Cyrus.

What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases that can be spread from animals to humans (zoonotic transmission). According to some studies, the SARS-CoV was transmitted from the civet to the human being, while the MERS-CoV went from the camel to the people. The last case of the coronavirus that is known is the covid-19.

In summary, a new coronavirus is a new strain of coronavirus that was not found before the human being, and owes its name to its appearance, as it is very similar to a crown or a halo.

What is the covid-19?

The covid-19 is the infectious disease that was discovered in Wuhan (China) in the month of December 2019, following the outbreak of the virus that started at the end with the life of a large number of people.

The International Committee of Taxonomy of Viruses has designated the name of this new coronavirus as the SARS-CoV-2.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Ruby: All of the actresses who embodies the protagonist of this iconic soap opera

Ruby: All of the actresses who embodies the protagonist of this iconic soap opera