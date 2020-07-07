Even Disney+ will have a panel at Comic-con@Home

http://iosmac.es

Comic-Con@Homethe digital version of the San Diego Comic-Con 2020 welcome Disney+.

The streaming platform Disney presented in exclusive three projects: the docuserie Marvel 616the series The Right Stuff and the animated movies Phineasand Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

Marvel 616 you can explore the history of the famous “House of Ideas”, its characters and the authors that have made it legendary. Each episode will be directed by a director different. It will be possible to participate in the administration panel: Gillian Jacobs (“Community”, “Black or White”), and Paul Scheer (“Black Monday”, “Curb Your enthusiasm”) with the executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman.

The Right Stuff it is a series that tells the genesis of the u.s. space program. This is the first fiction with gasket National Geographicit is produced by Via Appia of Leonardo DiCaprio and is based on the book “Chosen ” for the glory” (“The Right Stuff”) of Tom Wolfe that has inspired the film of the same name directed by Philip Kaufman.

There will be Patrick J. Adams (“Semi”, “Old School”), Jake McDorman (“American Sniper,” “Die Hard”), Colin O’donoghue (“The Rite”, “once Upon a Time”), Michele Trotter (“The Evening Hour”, “Unresolved”), Aaron Staton (“L. A. Noire”, “Mad Men”), Mica Stock (“Your mission, I have Stories”, “tales of the City”), James Lafferty (“Hill House”, “Everyone is Doing Great”), Nora Of Crime (“Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, “Green Eggs and Ham”). Shannon Lucio (“Quad”, “Dynasty”), Eloise Mumford (“Chicago Fire”, “the Horse’s Mouth”), Eric Laden (“Bosch”, “Stumptown”), and Patrick Fischler (“Happy!”, “Bedtime Story”). The showrunner is Mark Lafferty and the executive producer, Jennifer Davisson. The moderator will be former NASA astronaut, Mae Jemison.

The panel Phineas and Ferb The Movie will include the creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh. There will be, in addition, the director Bob Bowen (“Bordertown”, “Family Guy”) and stars Ashley Tisdale (“Love Lola”, “Carol ” Second Act”), Vincent Martella (“Izzy Has the Frizzies”, “Bob Freeman: Exterminator for Hire”), Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker. It will be screened a previews exclusive from the movie.

Comic-Con@Home

The virtual meeting it will be held on the same date expected SanDiegoComic-Withfrom From 22 to 26 July.

Disney will also be present with other panels to present the seasons of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers”, the series of Hulu.

It is not yet known if it will be presented to the new film Marvel.

I like: I like Loading…

Related

Comments

Comments