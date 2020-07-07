Don resounding failure! Taylor Swift closes his lifestyle app

UNITED STATES: A couple of years ago, the trend of celebrities who have launched their applications took off, and many celebrities launched their own applications. These applications are premium and offered to the fans of the celebrities, in particular, the opportunity to familiarize themselves with some exclusive news on them.

The news and contents published on this type of application was not accessible to the general public unless you purchase the exclusive access to the application.

Almost a year ago, the singing sensation Taylor Swift also launched their own app, “Swift’s Life,” a place in which to share information about their life style. Unfortunately, it seems that the journey has come to an end.

What made the failure?

The fact that Taylor Swift is probably the just put very little effort in the development of content and promotional campaigns for the application, the application itself was full of errors. It was a failure and prone to crash without reason. Also, as no one was really on the forum, it has become a centre for the supporters of the Trump, homophobia and all species of troll from the Internet.

So, Tay Tay, closed the application for “Swift Life”