¡Disney has cancelled all of his song! The Star of ‘Frozen 2’, has talked about a deleted scene

There is no doubt that the sequel of the sisters of Arendelle was a success at the global level, even if in the process of editing, has undergone many changes, one in particular has disappointed a member of the cast, who has confessed there is a deleted song from ‘Frozen 2’.

The Disney movie has managed to collect more than a thousand of us $ 450 million worldwide at the box officewhile sites such as Rotten tomatoes scores with a 77% approval.

The sequel saw the return of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, who has left Arendelle journey to the mythical enchanted forest and find the source of the powers of Elsa to save the kingdom.

The actor who played the lieutenant Mattias, Sterling K. Brown, confessed in the documentary, Disney+, ‘into the Unknown: Make Frozen 2’, which is very disappointed as there is a deleted song from ‘Frozen 2’, which was interpreted by him.

“See the Sky” was the working title, but it was never published, something that is not strange, if account is taken of a movie of this scope, since are changes on the fly.

But the actor added that he feels bad because it really is a thing that has me excited, but it has been deleted from the settings of the story, or for reasons of time.

However, Sterling K. Brown, is not infatuated by it, you know that this is how this business works sometimes.

“I was going to sing a song. I sang for the audition. My song was cut. Maybe it will be ‘Frozen III’. Trust that Jen and Chris have an overview of what the story needs, and if it does not fit to the history that is now to say it’s like ‘ok, didn’t fit in the story’. But you are in mourning,” he mused. “You’re like, ‘oh, that was always fun’. And then I think another thing that is very, very funny“said the actor during the documentary.

Previously, he said that the character would be alone in the forest at the beginningbut little by little they were joining the rest of the characters might be like.

Perhaps, if it confirms ‘Frozen III’, is the moment that could be the song of the lieutenant Mattias.