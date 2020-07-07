Dies Aurelio León ‘La Shakira’ from COVID-19

Los Mochis, Sin.- Aurelio León, better known as “Shakira”, has died in the night of Monday because of the COVID-19, against which I struggled for several days and was forced to use the oxygen for a couple of weeks.

The presenter, that in addition, it was also an imitator known as “The Triple of Juan Gabriel’s” coach of youth soccer championships, where he won several national championships, representing the municipality of Ahome.

Since several days ago, the family and friends of Aurelio Leon has asked for support with the tanks and the supply of oxygen, which was necessary because of a pulmonary involvement severe that it was due to this condition.

This Monday was admitted to the clinic of the ISSSTE in los Mochis, where he was intubated, but his lung capacity not endure the procedure and died around ten in the evening.

”The Shakira”, was known for his works the most selfless and was a regular participant of showers doctors, inviting them to support sick and disadvantaged people, as well as their campaigns in December to bring joy to those who have less.