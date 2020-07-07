Diego Torres, which combines the experience of the digital home

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


Miami.- Diego Torres, which combines the digital experiences at home.

The next Invaluable experience to the Latin american market to the public on July 18 at 8:00 PM EST, with the argentinian singer Diego Torres, who will perform his hits in a new edition of the Mastercard Music Sessions live through the YouTube channel, Diego Torres, and will have a relay of the best moments in priceless.com.

Previously, it was counted with the presence of personalities of international relevance, such as Camila Cabello has recently presented one of these exclusive virtual experiences.

“From Mastercard, we understand that the current reality calls us to change and adapt,” said Roberto Ramirez Laverde, senior vice president of marketing and communications for Mastercard Latin America and the Caribbean. “Therefore, we must adapt the way we bring unique experiences to our customers. That’s why we have decided to expand the collection of digital experiences that it offers to cardholders, including Diego Torres as special guest”.

Priceless.com it is one of the initiatives of the brand in the interests of maintaining social distancing, through it, users have access to a variety of virtual experiences related to their hobbies, such as: gastronomy, art, culture, sports, music, entertainment, or well-being.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here