Die “The Shakira” in Los Mochis

Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.- Then it was several weeks of fighting the covid-19, the night of Monday, unfortunately, has ceased to exist the well-known presenter Aurelio Leon, who played the iconic character of “Shakira” in radio programs.

That was also a sports coach and a big man disappeared in the premises of the clinic of the Issste, where he was hospitalized for health complications.

Family also known as the “Triple-Juan Gabriel” from days past have been seeking support through social networks, since they need a tank of oxygen and of the respective provisions.

However, the night of today, the complications needed to be intubated in the facilities of the Institute, but, unfortunately, his body does not withstand the procedure and he died around 22:00.