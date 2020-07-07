Dead Ennio Morricone, the legend of the soundtracks, at the age of 91 years

At 91 years, died the legendary Ennio Morricone. The name of the most beloved soundtracks of the cinema passed away this morning. “At the dawn of 6 July, in Rome, with the comfort of faith, is dead Ennio Morricone,” said their representative and informed that there will be a ceremony in honor of the family and intimate.

Morricone is a name that runs through the entire film: the scores, to compile the images of more than 400 films. From his iconic work with Sergio Leone up Quentin Tarantinothe melodies and ostentatious orchestrations iconic have become the unmistakable and essential part of the film. Maybe his work for the film The good, the bad and the ugly it is one of the most remembered for: any lover of the cinema singing as if it were a shot of a poppy. The Italian director Sergio Leone, an icon of the spaghetti western worked with Morricone on repeated occasions, creating a mix of unique art. Tarantino, a great lover of the spaghetti western, not only do not have references in movies of this genre, and the Lion in particular, but also to grasp the musical aspect of this genre. So, Morricone has worked with Tarantino for The Hateful Eight (2015), a soundtrack that earned him the Oscar.

Other famous soundtracks that are the pearls of the film and the music are the ones that the composer has created for Nuovo Cinema Paradiso, The Mission and The Untouchables.

Ennio was born in 1928 in Rome and began working in films since 1961. In 2007, the Academy awarded an Oscar to the career, nearly 10 years after winning the Oscar for Best Soundtrack. Furthermore, in his career, he has won the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the Venice film Festival, three Grammy awards and four Golden Globes.