DC: So, it would be similar to Eiza Gonzalez Zatanna Zatara

With the new rumors that Warner and DC are still at work on a film dedicated entirely to Zatanna Zatara, fans are still wondering who is suitable to play the role of a magician. A new fanart gives us a clue as to how she could look like the mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez as Zatanna.

The hand of the illustrator Bosslogic the fanart puts the mexican with the characteristic elements that make it so special, the costume of Zatanna Zatara:

“A quick sketch of Eiza Gonzales cone of Zatanna. I wanted to play different characters who, over the years, I think she would shine in this”, writes the artist.

With the hat and waved a magic wand in hand, Zattana returns a Keanu Reeves, who presumably would be John Constantine, the demon hunter. Some have thought that we will see Eiza and Keanu in a movie, because they have the courage to dream, isn’t it?

Several years ago, when we learned of the film quickly hypothesized that Eiza would have played the role, and even if the voice was not that we continue to have hopes to see it on a next tape of the DC.