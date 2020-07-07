Dakota Johnson will be a “rodeo queen”

On his return to the small screen, the actress will surprise us.

A few days ago the famous Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, sinceraba in a podcast on how difficult it was during these days of imprisonment for her, as the running of the bulls at home is not very good for depression and anxiety sufferer since I was a teenager. “I have struggled with depression since I was very young, from when I was 15 or 14 years old. It was then when, with the help of professionals, I thought, ‘Oh, this is something that I step’”, he explained, the protagonist of ‘Suspiria’, a problem that has been worked since then.

But not everything is black or grey at the world-famous actress of 30 years, because in the same statement by djo, “with time, I learned to find it beautiful because I can feel the world around me”, and as was to be expected, his life is also full of blessings and congratulations, both personally and professionally and it is precisely in this aspect, where the Dakota has developed vivid the last few years, which means that it is only the beginning of a long history of professional success.

The current partner of Chris Martin, the leader of the Colplay) has a busy schedule for the next few months and the most ambitious project seems to go hand-in-hand, Amazon Prime Video, because recently it has been reported that Dakota Johnson would be part of a series called ‘Rodeo Queen’, where they will be listed as the manufacturer.

This project will tell the story of some of the stars of the rodeo, which will be held by the crown, which traditionally is delivered in Texas. The production will take care of Christy Hall and begin to brown, that in the coming months via ” mockumentary, or fake documentary.

Dakota Johnson has become one of the actresses most chameleon as his characters and that we have discovered in the success of the saga of ’50 Shades’ have we not lost track of. Image: Clasos

