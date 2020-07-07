Confirm if Amber Heard will be able to participate or not of the application of Johnny Depp against The Sun

After that things seemed to go very well legally for Johnny Deep, the story could give a new twist, since the actor has hidden a couple of phone calls embarrassing, something that was not well seen by the judge and now it has been revealed that Amber Heard could be involved for the case of the plaintiff against The Sun.

A long time ago, the actor has launched a legal case against the Sun newspaper, after that this what is described as a “the kicker of wives” so Deep was decided to proceed legally for defamation of character, and just when I thought I was going to win the trial, a couple of text messages showed that the actor has asked him for medicines for his assistant, so that the case may take a new course.

Tomorrow we start the case of Deep against The Sun, and it seems that the ex-wife of the actor, Amber Heard, can be present at the trial, after the court has ruled, however, only participate as a spectator, since it does not serve as a witness, because, according to a report CinemaBlendnot to testify against Depth.

According to The Hollywood Reporterthe lawyers of Johnny Depp, “they had asked were excluded, as were Heard in the court room unless she was there to give evidence, claiming that his testimony would be more reliable if they are not present during the examination of Johnny Depp” however, just as you said CinemaBlendthe court ruled that the exclusion Felt would be, “harmful to the defense” in a way that may be present.

In spite of this, it’s not all bad news for the actor, since it is known that their ex-partner, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, will also be present at the trial and is expected to provide testimony that will be favorable to the plaintiff, because, in the past, women have shown their support to the Deep.

It is as well as Amber Heard may join the case against The Sun and you will definitely be very attentive to every detail that can be used in the case of carriage against the plaintiff, as probably some elements that are exposed in this case to use them to your favour, as all the calls Johnny Deep hidden.