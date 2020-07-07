Because the Black Widow had no funeral in Avengers: Endgame

Even if Tony Stark has had his funeral, in the Avengers: the Final match,the Black Widow was not his time for us despidiéramos of her as she deserved.

When the character of The Black Widow (Scarlett Johanssondropped from Vormir in an effort to get the Gems of the Infinite in the film Avengers: Endgamethe action does not stops to be able to shoot her as she deserved. Something that does not occur with Tony Starkbecause he had a funeral, very emotional, where were all the heroes gathered.

The next film The films of the Marvel universeit will be the star pro Black Widow. Although it will be set up between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), that is to say, long before the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), and then to his death. According to the director of this new installment of the UCMCate Shortland, it was Scarlett Johansson that she thought the character should not have a funeral.

“In the Avengers: the Final match, the fans were angry because the Black Widow was not a funeral. While Scarlett Johansson, when I talked with him about that, said Natasha would not have wanted a funeral,“ said Shortland, in a recent interview. “She was too private, and anyway, people don’t really know who she is. So, what Marvel has done in this film was to allow the end of the pain felt by the individual, instead of a huge outpouring of public. I think that is a fitting end for her.”

This is not the first time that the leaders speak of the problem.

During a celebration of the Quarantine, the authors of the film Avengers: Endgame it has responded to fan the reason why the Black Widow was not a farewell at the height.

“We try some things,” said McFeely, in a tweet. “We never had a story that was good enough”. Also cited public figure of Tony Stark in comparison with the private life by Natasha as the reason that so many gathered to say goodbye to Stark, while the death of the Black Widow discovered that the few who were close, you could be the cry of a couple of seconds.