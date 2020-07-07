As he died, Nick Lamb? | AhoraMismo.com

Getty Images Nick Lamb

The entertainment world is shocked by the death of one of the greats, Nick Lamb, who is the COVID-19 do not respect us and has taken away such a talent and great human being. Many of the famous have not yet been able to process such a loss, and have always expressed his immense sadness through the social network.

The artist has been in the hospital for 95 days of the struggle against the aftermath that has left the coronavirus, but he died on the 5th of July, leaving behind his wife, Amanda Kloots and her baby of just 1 year, Elvis, in the way that the messages are made to wait.

The great actor, film producer, and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, has expressed through his Twitter profile, the immense pain of the death of his friend, and sent all his love for his family.

“I’m devastated. What a great loss, that a light. All my heart is with Amanda and her family tonight,” wrote the composer.

One of the first who has expressed his deep feel in your account of Instagram was actor Zach Braff, who was a colleague of Lamb in the film “Bullets Over Broadway” and even his friend, who stressed the cordial and affectionate that it was Nick.

“Honestly, I’ve never met a person more friendly. But the Covid no matter the purity of your soul or the goodness of your heart. In the last text message I received from him he asked me to take care of his wife and his year old son, Elvis. I promise to the world that this will never happen to them nothing. I feel so incredibly grateful to have Nick Lamb in my life. Rest in peace”, reads the message of the writer.

Sara Bareilles, the singer, who has created the music and lyrics of the musical Waitress , a job in which the Lamb was a part of him he wrote: “there Was the light. Kind and gentle. Of talent and humility. Fun and friendly. I had the best smile. Send my love to the warrior of love, Amanda Kloots and the little Elvis, and a huge hug to those who feel the loss of this great heart. Rest in peace, dear Nick. We love you”.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, star of “Modern Family”, not only expressed his grief for the death of a great actor, but urged followers to take care of a lot and strengthen the rules of prevention, because it is the only way that exists to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus continues to expand and the destruction of thousands of lives.

Many other stars including Viola Davis, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alysa Milano, Priscilla Presley, Jane Lynch, also expressed his condolences and affection to the family of the late artist.