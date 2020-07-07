Anniversary of the 7 July

7 July 2020 1:05

The tribute concert to Michael Jackson, the birth of Ringo Starr, died of Alfredo Di Stefano, and celebrates the World Day of Preservation of the Soil.

On the 7th of July 2009 he performed a concert tribute to Michael Jackson. With thousands of people in the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, united States of America, the event counted with the participation of Kobe Bryant, Mariah Carey, The Kardashians, the gospel choir Andrae Crouch, Magic Johnson, Martin Luther King III, Bernice A. King, John Mayer, and Stevie Wonder, among others. With more than 2500 million spectators, has been transformed into a transmission view of history.

On the 7th of July 2014 died footballer and coach Alfredo Di Stéfano. Better known as “la Saeta Rubia”, has won the Real Madrid, in Spain. He has also directed in the River and at the Mouth, and is regarded as one of the best players of all time. From the year 2000 until his death he was the honorary president of the club of the “White House”.

On the 7th of July 1940 he was born Ringo Starrthe singer and drummer of the band The Beatles.

On the 7th of July 1930dies Arthur Conan Doylewriter and creator of detective fiction Sherlock Holmes.

The 7 July 1952, born César Banana Pueyrredónthe singer and argentine composer.

Every 7 of the month of July, we celebrate the The world day of Soil Conservationfounded in 1963, in honor of Dr. Hugh Hammond Bennett, the american researcher who has worked for the preservation of the integrity of natural resources.