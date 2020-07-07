A change of style! Edgar Wright has talked about ‘Last Night in Soho’

The director Edgar Wright is known for previous works like”Shaun of the Dead’, ‘Hot Fuzz’, ‘Scott Pilgrim Vs The World’ and the last Baby Driver’so you already have a large number of followers with regard to their production, and, more recently, Edgar Wright ‘Last Night in Soho’, his next film, which will be featured Anya Taylor-Joy and that is planned for April, 2021.

The recent pandemic of the coronavirus was one of the great problems of the entertainment industry, since that has caused the delay of almost all of the first of the summer and also cause rearrangements of almost a year, and in the case of ‘Last Night in Soho” has not been the exception, because it was thought to September 2020but it was decided to change to April 2021.

During a recent interview for the magazine EmpireEdgar Wright has talked about ‘Last Night in Soho”, his next film will be very different from what we have seen previously:

“It feels very different from my other films, but I’ve always liked movies that are burned slowly in another thing and many of my films have that feeling. ‘Last Night’, begins in a more psychological and then it starts to become more and more intense as it progresses. I always like to gravitate towards to make a film in a genre that is strange and there is a certain type of film, a psychological thriller that we had in the 60’s and 70’s, that have something of the nature lyric. I’m using that type of visual grammar”.

if Edgar Wright doesn’t have a great experience in the thriller, his new movie seems to surprise us with a different way to see your work, in addition to having Anya Taylor-Joy, that he had a good job in this type of film ‘The Witch’, Split’, and ‘Glass’ and its release date is scheduled for the April 23, 2021.