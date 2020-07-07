“365 ID”: Michele Morrone confirmation that there will be the second part of this movie [VIDEO]

The Italian actor, Michele Morrone, has confirmed that there will be a second part of the film “365 ID”. Although it is known that there will be a second part, still don’t know when the film will be. | Source: Spread



The movie “365 DNI” will have a second part, and confirmed by the actor protagonist of this erotic movie, Michele Morrone.

“365 ID” based on a trilogy written literary from Blanka Lipinska. In an interview, Michele Morrone confirmed that yes, there will be a second film.

Although it is known that there will be a second part, still do not know when they were filmed by the spread of coronavirus.

“Yes, we’re going to do the second part, the answer is yes. We’re going to push, we don’t know when the problem of the COVID-19, but we can do that”noticed Michele Morrone the portal TMZ.





What the film is about 365: identity card?

The film 365: identity card, tells the story of Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka)a successful sales director of a luxury hotel in Poland, which tries to revive her marriage routine when she is kidnapped by Maximum (Michele Morrone)the head of the sicilian mafia, who is obsessed with her and keeps her captive for 365 days, until he falls in love with him.

“365 DNI”it is written and directed by Barbara Bialowas, and Tomasz Klimala, and has become one of the favorite movies Netflix.