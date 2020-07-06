Viola Davis, a lot more of Meryl Streep’s black for your career

The announcement of l’oréal that Viola Davis has become a discourse of epic.

Viola Davis presents one of the awards of the Emmy Awards in running shoes.

“I won the Oscar. I won an Emmy. I have two Tony Awards. I have worked on Broadway and in the circuito off-Broadway. I did the television, the cinema. I’ve done everything. I have a career that is likely to be comparable to that of Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, or Sigourney Weaver. Came out of Yale university, the Julliard, NYU. Have taken the same steps that I and, however, I’m not even close to them. Or what they charge, or their employment opportunities. Or I approach them. But I still have to endure these calls where people say: ‘you are the Meryl Streep black. What it is and you want to. There is no one like you’. Agree, if there is no one like me, thinks that I am that I have to pay for what I’m worth. Give me what I’m worth”. These were the inspiring words of Viola Davis, during an interview she gave in 2018 during the event, Women from all over the World.

This speech made us free your figure as an actress. Because, as she reminds us, has done it all. Account titles to the spine, has won several awards of great importance. Viola Davis is not “the” Meryl Streep black’. Viola Davis, Viola Davis, and his career speaks for itself. Review.

Violet had a very difficult childhood, as he has said in several interviews. Poverty and hunger were their greatest enemies in their early years of life. He was born in 1965, in South Carolina, but grew up in Rhode Island. He lived in a house that many times there was no heat or electricity, and where the rats were the queens of the place. So much so that I slept with pieces of cloth at the neck and wrists to protect yourself from their bites. When your family is just the state aid they have received, and there was no money for food, he had another look for the remains in the trash to be able to remove something at the wedding.

But his talent was what he pulled out of these origins are humble. 26-year-old won a scholarship to study at the arts conservatory Julliard in New York. Their first steps into the world of the interpretation given in the theatre and then in television, with small roles. In 1996 was born her first job in the cinema in the ribbon ‘The essence of fire’.

Then came other titles such as ‘Traffic’, ‘Kate and Leopold’, ‘Solaris’, ‘World Trade Center’ or ‘Disturbia’. But the turning point came in 2008 with the ‘doubt’ for which he received a nomination for the academy award for best supporting actress. In this movie he worked alongside Meryl Streep, and of which he became a great friend.

From the moment they arrive in other roles in different types of films such as The shadow of power, day and Night, Maids and ladies (with the get her second Oscar nomination, this time as best supporting actress), ‘suicide Squad’ and ‘Fences’. This last tape, directed by and starring Denzel Washington was the one that finally took the cat to water in the form of a third nomination, and, finally, to win the Oscar as best supporting actress.

Viola is a woman who has done everything and won everything. He won consecutively in 2017 with the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the Oscar. She was the first woman of color to win an Emmy for best drama for his starring role in the series ‘How to defend a killer”. “The only thing that separates women of color of any thing is the opportunity”he said in his acceptance speech.

Also, is the first african-american woman who has achieved 3 nominations in the history of the Oscars. It is also one of the lucky few that can claim the triple crown in the world of interpretation with the rewards most relevant in the film, television and theatre: Oscar, Emmy and Tony. The rest of the curriculum consists of five Awards of the Union of the Actors.

In the month of February, we met one of his next roles will be more or less than Michelle Obama for the series ‘First Woman’ of the television channel Showtime and that show the personal lives and politics of some of the wives of the presidents of the united States Michelle or Eleanor Roosevelt or Betty Ford. Davis will also be the executive producer of this fiction.

Michelle Obama joins the importance that both give to the family. Since 2003, she married actor and producer Julius Tennon. In 2011 they became parents, adopting her daughter Genesis. Together with her husband, has created a production company that seeks to provide the main roles for actors and actresses of african-americans, ending with the racial stereotypes in the movies and in the series.

