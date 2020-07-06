usa: the Black Swan BTS dethrones Hello from Adele’s new record on iTunes

The song “Black Swan” of BTS has reached number one in 103 countries on the iTunes platform, thus breaking the record of singer Adele with ‘Hello’ (102). Had to go 5 years for the English spilled from the boy band in south korea.

The subject in question emerges from “the Map of the Soul: 7”, material record of the most sold of the year and consolidates the group as one of the most important in the world.

The official video of “the Black Swan” made its debut on 4 march in the YouTube channel of the BTS. The concept of audio-visual material bet of the art of the theatre and pays homage to the well-known dance from the ballet “The Swan Lake”.

It should be noted that, BTS has explored different concepts in “the Map of the Soul: 7”, between which gave rise to “the Black Swan”. And this production has come at a time of a surprise, since the promotion of the record was about to finish.

Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, RM and Jungkook are the first stars of the Korean music on the achievement of many of the number 1 in a chart with ‘Black Swan’.

