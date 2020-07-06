These are the young actors of Disney that died tragically

The death of Sebastian Athié is in addition to the other figures of young people who have been part of the Disney family (Photo: File)

After the recent death of Sebastian Athié this Saturday, July 4, the Disney world has been mourning dressafter his death stunned fans of the histrión of 24 years, and the followers of the productions of the “house of mouse”.

At the moment we have not confirmed the cause of death of the participant of the series O11CEbut his departure was not the only one that has been given among the young members or former members of the manufacturer.

Tragedies, diseases, and dependencies are some of the aspects that have surrounded the death of ‘Disney kids’, in the course of the decades, creating a black legend around the study of cinema and television.

Only Friday, July 3, Sebastian had made his living with his followers (Photos: Ig @sebastian_athie)

Bobby Driscoll, a popular figure at Disney in the ‘ 40s, was found dead on march 30, 1968, at the age of 30. The participant from classic films, as Song of the south, In my heart and treasure islandalso, was the animation model for the first house of the production of films and lent his voice for the film Peter Pan 1953.

He won an academy award as a Youth in the 1950’s, and after the success of the work, in adolescence he began his addiction to drugs, leading to an acute myocardial infarction that cost him his life. The consumption of substances transported Bobby to serve a sentence in prison and was also in a rehabilitation centre. When he died, was buried in a tomb for the destitute, as his body has not been identified at the beginning. Only until his mother asked for the help of Disney, at the end of 1969, it was known that they were his remains.

Bobby Driscoll in “treasure island’, 1950 (Photo: Disney/Rko/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Known for his role as Michael Banks in the iconic Mary Poppins and their participation The grandfather is crazythe young british actor Matthew Garber died in June 1977 at the age of 21 years after necrotic-hemorrhagic pancreatitis derived from the consumption of bad meat in India.

Her family has ruled out that his death is related to the use of any drug, in such a way that their image is not affected by the scandals. He was the son of parents, players, and in 2004, he was recognized with the posthumous title of The Legend Disney. He also participated in the ribbon The three lives of Thomasina.

Garber has died at the age of 21 years old from a short illness (Photo: File)

Bridgette Andersen, the protagonist of the film The parent Trap II, he made his debut in Disney Channel in July of 1986, he died in 1997, at the age of 21 years old from an overdose of opioids, prescription medications for pain. The actress, who has also appeared on the tapes Savannah Smiles in 1982, and A Summer to Rememberseen a decrease in their offers of acting after the cocaine, which was developed and led to his death.

Andersen has not been able to get good roles after her childhood

In 2003, after having spent time in the depression arising from the lack of work, Jonathan Brandis has attempted to take his own life at the age of 27 to hang in your home; also if a friend found and called to the emergency room, was taken to a hospital where he died hours later.

Brandis was the voice of the character of Mozenrath in Aladdin’s Arabian Adventures: Magic Makersa Disney production, even if it is more remembered for his interpretation of Bastian in The neverending story 2.

Jonathan Brandis suffered from depression because of the lack deoportunidades of work (Photo: File)

The participant of the 1995 film Tom and Huckand close to a score of ribbons to his young age, Brad Renfro died of an overdose of heroin and morphine, at the age of 25 in your department, Los Angeles in 2008. His career seemed to be very promising until the substance abuse has come to one stop cleaning.

Brad Renfro also starred in “The client”, 1994, and the ‘Sleepers’ in 1996 (Photo: AP)

Lee Thompson Young was found dead of a bullet wound self-inflicted in his Los Angeles home on August 19, 2013, at the age of 29 years. He is remembered as part of the cast of the film Johnny Tsunami, and, as a teenager, as the main character of the series Disney Channel The Famous Jett Jackson.

He has also acted in Friday Night Lights. The actor had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, from taking drugs, and before his death, he had an episode of depression.

The young man suffered from bipolar disorder (Picture: File)

Small was a member of the Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1995, alongside important figures in pop Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Goslingbut Check The ‘Tate’ Lynche not ran with the same luck, as he was found dead in his New York apartment in the month of December, 2015, at the age of 34 years.

The roommate his body found on Sunday, when the Police Department of New York has offered more information on the case in which, months later, it has been revealed that the actor was suffering from severe alcoholism that led to his death.

Lynche also tried to participate in “American Idol”

Another member of the Disney Channel, Michael Galeota, was found dead by a friend at the age of 31 years, in January of 2016, at his home in Californiathis is due to a heart disease that afflicted him.

Galeota participated in the series The Mesh andn, which had the role of Nick Lighter. Despite the fact that he has not had other roles as exceptional, it was very well remembered by the public.

Galeota his years of Disney baby (Photo: File)

Michael Kept is shot with a firearm on board of your car for 35 years in April 2017, at Des Moines, in the state of Washington. Also the player hockey on the ice, he starred in the biographical film of Disney, Miracle 2004, where she performed the star olympian Jack O Callahan, In his career as an actor added a couple of titles and after he enlisted in the army of the united States.

Maintained has been removed from the action when he died (Picture: File)

Only in the month of July 2019, Cameron Boyce is dead at 20 years of age, after a seizure while I was sleepingarising from a medical condition of course. The actor took part alongside Adam Sandler in the film The big boys and he acted in the series Jessie.

The young man supported charitable causes (IG: @thecameronboyce)

His last work was in a series of Disney Channel Descendants, which tells the story of the children of the iconic villains of the animation company. The great future is predicted for the young man finished, suddenly a tragedy that united the Disney family.

