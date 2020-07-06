The X-files this week: previews, Netflix, HBO, Movistar+, the First Video, and Disney+

After the madness of last week, where in just 5 days and with the change of month is collected up to 114 previews in the main VOD platforms in Spain -Netflix has debuted the 14 series in 3 days, this week is much more relaxed, though still full of thumbnails and some of them of the strong viral there is no doubt.

Mythical as it may be, especially with its unforgettable opening theme, The X-Files or X-files sand he made his debut in 1993 and had an initial 10 seasons and 1 movie), which has been already entered in the 21st century with a film and a return of the original series that came to an end in 2018. Amazon Prime Video brings us to today’s in 11 seasons a show omnibus changed the schemes, the Game of Thrones – 90’s, so to speak, that has brought together millions of people and one of the plaintiffs, who has nearly 30 years of support for Mulder and Scully.

We also The Honourable Womana mini-series that led to the great actress Maggie Gyllenhaall a Golden Globe, the procedural Crime in Paradise; souls doomsday The Sinking of Japanor the arrival of Disney world+ of The Return of Mary Poppins and the great sequel Ralph Breaks The Internet. And in addition The Old Guard, world preview, by weight, of Netflix in the form of the action, with touches of the supernatural, led by Charlize Theron (Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road).



(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ap2E4CrXTd4(/embed)

NETFLIX 6 – 12 July

7 July

X. L.

July 8,

Displacedseason 1

So much love: The legend of Walter the Market

9 July

The sinking of Japan: 2020season 1

Hakan, the protectorseason 4

10 July

The old guard

Hello, ninjaseason 3

Of appointment in appointment: Brazil, season 1

Zac Efron: With your feet on the ground

The club’s Claudia Kishi

HBO SPAIN for 6 – 12 July

10 July

The Honourable Woman. Miniseries

Kiki, the love is done

The Hour of the Spider

The Collector of Lovers

THUNDERCATS ROAR. Season 1 (HBO Children)

The Adventures of Peabody and Sherman (HBO Children)



Shaun The Sheep. The Film (HBO Children)



MOVISTAR+ 6 – 12 July

6 July

The Traitor – Movistar CineDoc&Roll (line 31)

7 July

Dogs don’t wear Pants – Movistar CineDoc&Roll (line 31)

Windsor: a story of power and scandal – #0 (dial 7)

9 July

Couple therapy – Movistar Seriesmanía (dial 12)

10 July

If I were a Rich man – Movistar Previews (dial 30)

All of the lives of Ike White – Movistar CineDoc&Roll (line 31)

July 12,

Crime in Paradise – the universe (dial 18)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO 6 – July 12

6 July

Revenge T 1 – 4

7 July

The X FilesT 1-11

10 July

The pack

DISNEY+ 6 – 12 July

10 July

The Return of Mary Poppins

Ralph Breaks The Internet.