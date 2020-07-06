The X-files this week: previews, Netflix, HBO, Movistar+, the First Video, and Disney+

After the madness of last week, where in just 5 days and with the change of month is collected up to 114 previews in the main VOD platforms in Spain -Netflix has debuted the 14 series in 3 days, this week is much more relaxed, though still full of thumbnails and some of them of the strong viral there is no doubt.
Mythical as it may be, especially with its unforgettable opening theme, The X-Files or X-files sand he made his debut in 1993 and had an initial 10 seasons and 1 movie), which has been already entered in the 21st century with a film and a return of the original series that came to an end in 2018. Amazon Prime Video brings us to today’s in 11 seasons a show omnibus changed the schemes, the Game of Thrones – 90’s, so to speak, that has brought together millions of people and one of the plaintiffs, who has nearly 30 years of support for Mulder and Scully.
We also The Honourable Womana mini-series that led to the great actress Maggie Gyllenhaall a Golden Globe, the procedural Crime in Paradise; souls doomsday The Sinking of Japanor the arrival of Disney world+ of The Return of Mary Poppins and the great sequel Ralph Breaks The Internet. And in addition The Old Guard, world preview, by weight, of Netflix in the form of the action, with touches of the supernatural, led by Charlize Theron (Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road).
NETFLIX 6 – 12 July
7 July
X. L.
July 8,
Displacedseason 1
So much love: The legend of Walter the Market
9 July
The sinking of Japan: 2020season 1
Hakan, the protectorseason 4
10 July
The old guard
Hello, ninjaseason 3
Of appointment in appointment: Brazil, season 1
Zac Efron: With your feet on the ground
The club’s Claudia Kishi
HBO SPAIN for 6 – 12 July
10 July
The Honourable Woman. Miniseries
Kiki, the love is done
The Hour of the Spider
The Collector of Lovers
THUNDERCATS ROAR. Season 1 (HBO Children)
The Adventures of Peabody and Sherman (HBO Children)
Shaun The Sheep. The Film (HBO Children)
MOVISTAR+ 6 – 12 July
6 July
The Traitor – Movistar CineDoc&Roll (line 31)
7 July
Dogs don’t wear Pants – Movistar CineDoc&Roll (line 31)
Windsor: a story of power and scandal – #0 (dial 7)
9 July
Couple therapy – Movistar Seriesmanía (dial 12)
10 July
If I were a Rich man – Movistar Previews (dial 30)
All of the lives of Ike White – Movistar CineDoc&Roll (line 31)
July 12,
Crime in Paradise – the universe (dial 18)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO 6 – July 12
6 July
Revenge T 1 – 4
7 July
The X FilesT 1-11
10 July
The pack
DISNEY+ 6 – 12 July
10 July
The Return of Mary Poppins
Ralph Breaks The Internet.