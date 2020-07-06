The star of ‘Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington says that this episode is a Emmy winner has been the most terrifying in the film

Kit Harington had to shoot in conditions quite extreme during his eight years, the success of the drama fantasy Game of Thrones on HBO. But there is a scene during her time on “Game of Thrones”, who stands out above the rest. Here is a look at what a scene, according to Harington, was the most “terrifying” to film.

Kit Harington, star of “Game of Thrones” | Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Harington talks about the secret on the set of “Game of Thrones”

The character of Harington faced many ups and downs during the

eight seasons of Game of thrones. In season 5 of the drama and the fantasy, the

The Night shift has killed Jon in an attempt to conquer the Castle Black at the Wall.

Melisandre (Carice van Houten) has returned to the life of Jon in the sixth season. Fans suspected that Jon was going to come back after his betrayal, and Harington has been forced to slink through the set during the filming of season 6 in order to avoid losses.

In an interview in 2017 with the Belfast

Telegraph, Harington revealed that he felt relieved after his

the character is risen from the dead, because they do not have to worry about

to keep a secret.

“Really, it was really a relief to be able to walk

Belfast and not give the excuse of what I’m doing here ”

Harington has shared.

Harington added that HBO increased the safety of the set.

When a drone flew overhead to capture some of the action, he had to run for cover

and took refuge in a tent.

Who said Harington about the fate of Jon?

Speaking of the resurrection of Jon, Harington also revealed exactly

who told him about the fate of Jon before the season 6.

Before the world could see Jon coming back to life, Harington told his parents, and Rose Leslie, who married in 2018. But the members of his family were not the only people who knew that Jon was going to come back from the dead.

When Harington was driving home one day, a policeman stopped him for speeding. The police recognized Harington immediately and told him that he would let him go if he said what is happening in the program.

Without hesitation, Harington said the police officer, exactly

what will happen to Jon in season 6.

Harington, talk about what the episode was the most “terrifying” to film

During the first seven seasons of Game of Thrones, Harington filmed in a variety of difficult conditions. But the worst scene that she shot for the program was, in reality, the Battle of the Bastards.

Harington explained how she suffers from claustrophobia and the scene in question.

required to be crushed by a handful of other warriors.

“I have a few fears and spiders are one of them, but the

the worst thing is my claustrophobia, and I have a mortal fear of the crowd. I panic,“ he

resolved. “It was one of the most terrible things more uncomfortable:

15 irish bearded crush you.

Harington added that the worst moment came when Jon was on the point of

to be enveloped in a crowd of bodies before fight “their way of

top “of the stack. The scene was crucial in the battle, and it is easy to

to see why Harington was uncomfortable.

Fortunately for Harington, the Battle of the Bastards was followed throughout the duration of the exhibition, and was one of the last large battle scenes filmed before the end of the series in season 8.

What he thought Harington about the journey of Jon in “Game of Thrones”?

The journey of Jon, of course, came to an end the controversial last season of Game of Thrones. Although many fans were expecting big things from Jon in the end of the series, he was banished from Westeros, after the killing of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who had just set fire to King’s Landing.

Many viewers were not satisfied with the way in which the story of Jon, and Harington admitted in 2017 that he is optimistic about the future of Jon in season 7.

“You could see, at the end of the sixth season, she is thinking,

“I am the King of the North, and there is a small smile on his face, and I think that

the seventh season begins with optimism ” shared Harington. “It means, the

The world is ending and is in real danger, but at least it is in a place

where people will listen to you when it is in the guard and he can hit

for the business. “

Harington then joked about the fact that you feel that Jon’s life was threatened after you send Melisandre away. Little did he know that the actor was not the life of Jon who should be worried.

Since then, Harington revealed that quickly came to an agreement with the fate of Jon in the last season of Game of Thrones. As seen Harington, Jon always belonged to the north and would not have been pleased to rule Westeros King’s Landing.